Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo in Birthday Tribute to Bella Hadid

Who doesn't love a sisterly moment?
To celebrate Bella Hadid's 24th birthday, big sister Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Oct. 9. "Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid," the caption began. "Who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats I am so proud of your constant growth and light."
"You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far," the supermodel continued. "WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY."
Along with the beautiful note, Gigi also uploaded a bunch of sibling photos. She even included a never-before-seen photo from her pregnancy, showing Bella holding her baby bump in what looks to be a kitchen.
As fans may know, the new mom gave birth to her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's first child, a baby girl, in late September, so the Hadid's have a lot to celebrate these days.
Of course, Gigi was not the only Hadid in the celebratory spirit. The sisters' mother Yolanda Hadid also posted a loving tribute to her daughter on Instagram.
"I'm so proud of the extraordinary person that you are and the incredible things you have accomplished in your life," she wrote. "Thank you for all the love and light you bring into my life and all those who cross your path. I pray that each day Love, Health and Happiness will come your way..... I love you my forever baby girl @bellahadid #happybirthday."
To celebrate her special day, Bella took her closest friends "on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable" so it pretty much goes without saying that she's definitely having a successful b-day with her girls.