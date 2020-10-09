Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo in Birthday Tribute to Bella Hadid

Who doesn't love a sisterly moment?

To celebrate Bella Hadid's 24th birthday, big sister Gigi Hadid posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Oct. 9. "Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid," the caption began. "Who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats I am so proud of your constant growth and light."

"You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far," the supermodel continued. "WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY."

Along with the beautiful note, Gigi also uploaded a bunch of sibling photos. She even included a never-before-seen photo from her pregnancy, showing Bella holding her baby bump in what looks to be a kitchen.

As fans may know, the new mom gave birth to her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's first child, a baby girl, in late September, so the Hadid's have a lot to celebrate these days.