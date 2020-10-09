The Pearsons Are Back! See the First Poster For This Is Us Season 5

"This season changes us forever."
That's the promise the producers are making for season five of This Is Us, which finally premieres Tuesday, October 27. In the exclusive first look at key art for the Emmy-winning NBC hit, the Big Three are once again front and center. This time, however, they're united by the quote above.
As expected, the new poster finds Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan in character along with a baby, which is most likely the baby girl Kate and Toby adopt in the future, as we learned during the explosive season four finale. Across the new images, the Pearsons are all smiles as they enjoy an emotional moment with their partners. Well, everyone but Kevin, who's flying solo, though that's probably subject to change.
Though This Is Us was initially scheduled to return in November, NBC bumped up the season five premiere date to October last month, drawing up more anticipation for the series' penultimate season.
While creator Dan Fogelman never fails to surprise and shock viewers with twists, turns and unexpected flash-forwards, we know of one season five storyline that's coming up: the coronavirus pandemic.
Though he was vague, Fogelman took to Twitter in August to confirm that when it comes to COVID-19, "we've decided to attack things head on." Fogelman added that he was "very proud" of the writers on the show. Additionally, he also confirmed what fans already suspected: That despite this update, he's following through with the same exact planned series ending that's already been filmed.
Take in the first-look poster for additional season five clues, above.
This Is Us returns to NBC for a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.