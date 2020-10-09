Watch Tarek El Moussa's Romantic Proposal to Heather Rae Young

It's been a little over two months since Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got engaged. But HGTV fans finally saw the big proposal on the Oct. 8 episode of Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.

As followers will recall, the Flip or Flop star and the Selling Sunset celeb began their relationship in July 2019. In fact, Tarek told viewers the two moved in together after a week of dating. So, he decided to pop the question on California's Catalina Island, a favorite place for the couple, on their one-year anniversary.

"Heather and I just love having adventures together," the 39-year-old said. "She's my best friend in the world. And since we've been working together, our bond is just so much stronger. I think it's time to take the next step."

During the episode, viewers saw a lot of the proposal planning process, including Tarek shopping for Heather's eight-carat diamond ring. They also witnessed the sweet moment when he told his 10-year-old daughter Taylor and his 5-year-old son Brayden, who he shares with his ex Christina Anstead, that he was going to ask Heather to be his wife.

"Heather, like, she's just my best friend in the world. I adore her," he shared at one point. "I'm so in love with her, and she really changed my life. And I'm a different man today because of her."