Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling's latest project: She's a mom times two!

The Office star announced she quietly welcomed her second child during a virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, Oct. 8. Mindy gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer on Sept. 3.

"I got something I rarely get these days, which is good news, so if you wouldn't mind sharing with our audience I think they'd be thrilled to find out something extraordinary that nobody knows up until this moment," host Stephen Colbert shared.

"Yes, I'm telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange," Mindy announced, adding, "This is news to a lot of people. It's true!"

"His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it," she told Stephen.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of her second book, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes). In the collection of personal essays, the 41-year-old opened about motherhood and the possibility of expanding her family once more.