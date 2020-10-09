Save up To 70% at Wayfair's October Clearance

Wayfair
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
No need to wait for Black Friday: Wayfair has a clearance going on right now that you won't want to miss. This sale already ends on the 13th, so be sure to shop quick!
Get all the details on this awesome up to 70% off sale below, with discounts on bedding, fall décor and more. It's the perfect time to refresh your space before holiday visitors arrive!
- Bedding from $39.99
- Toppers, pillows and more from $45
- Area rugs up to 70% off
- Fall décor from $30
- Décor clearance from $30
- Wall art up to 60% off
- Bedroom furniture from $99
- Living room seating up to 60% off
- TV stands and living room tables up to 55% off
- Kitchen and dining furniture up to 50% off
- Entryway furniture from $120
- Outdoor furniture up to 50% off
- Tabletop items from $19.99
- Pet essentials from $19.99
- Kids' furniture up to 50% off
- Baby and nursery furniture up to 50% off
- Kitchen essentials up to 50% off
- Major appliances from $199
- Small electrics up to 50% off
- Bathroom upgrades up to 55% off
- Tables and floor lamps from $39.99
- Ceiling and wall lights up to 50% off
- Storage solutions from $19.99
- Vacuums up to 50% off
- Mattresses from $199
- Curtains and drapes up to 50% off
Up next, clean your home before flu season hits with Grove's sustainable products. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!