Tory Lanez Charged With Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez has found himself in a serious legal situation.
On Oct. 8, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced the rapper has been charged with assaulting a female friend earlier this summer.
According to a press release obtained by E! News, the defendant and victim got into an argument on July 12 "while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her."
While Megan Thee Stallion is not identified by name, details and dates described in the release match up to her previous statements about the alleged crimes.
In a recent Instagram post, Megan confirmed she "suffered gunshot wounds [on July 12] as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."
"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery," she shared on July 15. "But it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I'm currently focused on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."
One month later, the MTV Video Music Awards winner went on Instagram Live and claimed Tory was the person who fired the gun and caused her injuries.
"Yes, this n---a Tory shot me," she alleged in a video reshared on Twitter. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s--t. Stop lying."
Tory appeared to deny Megan's accusations in a 17-track album released last month.
According to Variety, the hour-plus long album titled Daystar contains songs with lyrics that appear to be about the case. In the opening track titled "Money Over Fallouts," Tory reportedly rapped, "How the f--k you get shot in your foot, don't hit no bones or tendons?"
Tory, otherwise known as Daystar Peterson, was previously arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He later posted $35,000 bail and was released from custody.
In regards to Tory's latest charges today, the district attorney's office claims he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Megan's attorney had no comment on today's charges. E! News also reached out to Tory's rep and has not heard back.