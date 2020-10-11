Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Talk about must-see TV.

Two beloved reality series experienced cast shakeups this week and we can't wait to see how it all plays out in their new seasons. The Real Housewives of New York City ladies are welcoming a groundbreaking new edition to the Big Apple, but Selling Sunset is bidding adieu to one of the Oppenheim Group's most polarizing agents. And the reason for her exit is pretty shocking.

Aside from the reality comings and goings, some celebs also showed off their transformations on social media, including Joe Jonas, who debuted his latest hair color on Instagram. Plus, Amanda Bynes returned to the platform after several months with a headline-making new look. And Bella Hadid stepped out rocking a nostalgic hairstyle that had us reminiscing on the days of Total Request Live and butterfly clips.