Say Goodbye to Kirsten Dunst’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida—And More Canceled Show

TV shows are trying to stay alive by the skin of their teeth in 2020.

Just days after Netflix announced the cancelation of Glow, Showtime revealed that it has given the ax to On Becoming a God in Central Florida, the swampy dark comedy that earned Kristen Dunst a 2020 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. It was initially renewed for season two in September 2019.

According to the network, pandemic-related complications led to the tough decision.

"Last year, Showtime renewed On Becoming a God in Central Florida but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were unable to move forward with production on the new season," Showtime said in a statement to E! News. "The pandemic has continued to challenge schedules across the board, and although we have made every effort to reunite the cast and crew for a second season, that has become untenable. It is with great regret that we are acknowledging On Becoming a God will not return."