Check Out Russell Wilson, Simone Biles and More of the 2020 PCAs Game Changer Nominees

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are coming to you live on Nov. 15, which means that it's time to start voting for all of your favorite celebrities to win all of the best awards. This show is about everything in pop culture, and that of course includes sports!

While so many athletes wowed us this year with their incredible talent, there were many who also scored our love and admiration with their philanthropy and generosity beyond the playing field.

Athletes including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, NFL star Russell Wilson, gymnast Simone Biles, NBA legend Michael Jordan, current Lakers star LeBron James, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, tennis star Serena Williams and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu.

Between all of them, they've brought awareness to major national causes, created life-changing foundations and protested to save lives. Safe to say, they're all champions in our book and that's why they are all nominated for The Game Changer of 2020!