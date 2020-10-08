E! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Brian Austin Green Responds to Jessica Alba's Beverly Hills, 90210 Claims

Brian Austin Green spoke out after Jessica Alba claimed she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. See what other cast members had to say.

Sometimes, the drama is farther than the eye can see. 

Earlier this month, Jessica Alba shocked fans when she opened up about her experience guest starring on Beverly Hills, 90210.

"On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the star explained while competing in Complex's Hot Ones challenge. "It was like, ‘You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'" 

After Jessica made the allegations on Oct. 1, several cast members have reacted to the claims with a majority of them denying any such rule or policy. Most recently, Brian Austin Green sounded off on the claims that continue to make headlines.

"I never worked with Jessica," he shared on the Oct. 8 episode of SiriusXM's Jenny McCarthy Show. "I never met her on set. I wasn't there, but I don't think she heard that from anyone reputable, like that was really around us because that wasn't ever our policy on set."

photos
Trashed Dressing Rooms, Co-Star Couplings, Fist Fights and Firings: Secrets of the Original Beverly Hills, 90210 Revealed

Brian continued, "The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing and they were a part of the team."

But what does Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and other cast members have to say about the rumor? Keep scrolling to get everyone's perspective.

photos
Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claims
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

While appearing on the Oct. 1 episode of Complex's Hot Ones challenge, Jessica detailed her experience on Beverly Hills, 90210.

So what did the cast have to say about the allegation? Keep scrolling below. 

Lee Celano/WireImage for Silver Spoon
Jason Priestley

"'Don't look at the stars of the show' was never an edict that came down on our show," Jason recalled on Oct. 6 during an interview on KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show.  "I don't know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us. We never thought we were MC Hammer."

"I don't know what Jessica Alba's experience was coming on our show as a guest star," he reiterated. "I know that certainly…I never would have made her feel that way."

 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MGA Entertainment
Jennie Garth

"Like, if anybody was, you know, didn't want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me," Jennie confessed on her new iHeartRadio podcast titled 9021OMG. "But, I don't remember because I have the world's worst memory." 

Jennie continued, "I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she's gone on to be so successful."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Brian Austin Green

"I don't think she heard that from anyone reputable, like that was really around us because that wasn't ever our policy on set," Brian proclaimed while appearing on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show. "The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing and they were a part of the team. So I can't, I can't imagine that at all."

He later joked, "Jenny was like, ‘I f--king wondered why she wouldn't look me in the eye.' She must have been bummed about it." 

Tony Tran
Tori Spelling

"I'm not going to lie to you guys: I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite," Tori shared on her iHeartRadio podcast 9021OMG when praising Jessica Alba's Honest Company. "Like, I wipe my child's ass with her baby wipes every single day. I'm so upset right now."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ian Ziering

"I can't for the life of me ever imagine a situation where any of the actors would ever say that," Ian shared during an Oct. 6 appearance on Access. "I'm not doubting that was her experience. It saddens me because it lessened the experience for her—certainly didn't slow her down in life—but it's hard to hear that there was any negativity on the set."

The actor continued, "If I had known about that I would have shot that down immediately... I didn't even work with her that day but I would've went right over to her and said, 'How are you doing?'"

