Boston Bond: The Truth About Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Winning Friendship

And it all started in Cambridge, where Ben (who was born in Berkeley, Calif.) moved with mom Chris and dad Tim (who divorced when Ben was 11 and brother Casey Affleck was 8), and Damon, a native son, lived with parents Kent and Nancy and his older brother Kyle.

"My mother is a professor of early childhood development, and she knew Ben's mother—who's a teacher of little kids—and sought her out after we moved back to Cambridge," Damon told Interview magazine in 1997, quipping, "so I was pretty much forced into hanging out with Ben."

Added Affleck, "I remember exactly what he was like: gregarious, outgoing. It was no surprise that he grew up into the totally obnoxious guy he is now. Number one, he claims that I never struck him out in Little League. Which is total bulls--t—I was the best pitcher in the league."

They bonded over baseball and, eventually, acting—which Affleck started doing professionally as a kid and for a long time had no one to talk about it outside of his family (Casey also having been bit by the performance bug early on). But his neighborhood buddy and classmate at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School showed an interest.

"Matt gave acting a framework, an integration into the social hierarchy at school," Affleck, who made his movie debut at 13 in the 1981 drama The Dark End of the Street, told Parade in 2007. "As a teenager, the natural thing is to have friends who have common interests and so you fit together seamlessly. Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just goof and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it.

"None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything. All of a sudden I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it."