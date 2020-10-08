Why Sarah Silverman Has Call of Duty to Thank for Her New Boyfriend

Video games may be the new Tinder.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Oct. 8, Sarah Silverman opened up about finding love during quarantine.
"As the world was shutting down, I thought, ‘I should start playing video games again.' It just made sense. This is the time," Sarah told Ellen DeGeneres. "So I went to GameStop, it was still open, I got a console and a couple games and I got really into this one. It's not the latest one, but I love it: Call of Duty: World War II."
The comedian continued, "So this guy who I knew, peripherally, we had mutual friends and stuff, we knew each other a bit, he direct messaged me on Twitter, he goes, ‘I'll play with you online. We're both quarantining, you know.' So every night at 7:05...I'd put my headset on and kill Nazis with this guy.""
Sarah added that they're officially "boyfriend and girlfriend."
The Wreck-It Ralph actress confirmed that the mystery guy visited her in New York City where she currently lives. He then moved to New York where apparently they "make sweet love. " Of course, like anyone fresh in a relationship, the 49-year-old actress said she didn't want to "jinx it by talking about it on Ellen," but she just couldn't help herself.
"He's been very patient because I think I was single for a good amount of time and what I realized is I love being alone, I need to be alone and I was afraid to give up any of that," Sarah admitted. She later said she has a nighttime routine which she loves, but now there's just a man sitting there with her as she eats her "big bowl of grape nuts" and watches repeat episodes of Law & Order.
Sounds like the Emmy award winner is truly living her dream.