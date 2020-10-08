Eboni K. Williams Makes History as First Black Real Housewives of New York City Cast Member

There's a new Housewife in town!

Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, making history as the Bravo installment's first Black cast member. "NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," the attorney and TV host said in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 8. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

The 37-year-old, who is the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, will join fellow stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney on the show.

In August, RHONY star Dorinda Medley announced her decision to leave the reality series after six seasons. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice," she told fans. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."