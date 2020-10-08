Emmy Rossum Expertly Shuts Down Claim She Gets "Paid to Get Naked on TV"

Emmy Rossum is so over the haters.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Golden Globe nominee couldn't help but clap back at a critical comment about her career. The comment came after Rossum told her followers that she "can't wait" to get her "I'm Speaking" T-shirt, referencing Kamala Harris' quote from Wednesday's Vice Presidential debate.

After reading Rossum's tweet, one social media user replied, "Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out."

In response, the Shameless alum defended her acting roles. "I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex," Rossum wrote. "Maybe you've just never had any so you don't know."

Seeing this exchange, Rossum's fans applauded her response, with one Twitter user writing, "You are my f--king hero."

As fans may know, the 34-year-old award-winning actress has been in the entertainment industry since the age of 11. Her very first TV role came in 1997 on Law & Order. Since that time, Rossum has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, appearing in films like The Phantom of the Opera and receiving much acclaim for her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless.