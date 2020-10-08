Watch Sarah Hyland and Tiffany Haddish Get Candid About Their “Lady Parts” in NSFW Series

There's no other way to say this: Sarah Hyland and Tiffany Haddish got real about their "WAPs," "vajayjays" and "coochies" in a totally NSFW segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The almost-uncensored "Lady Parts" clip, which was posted on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was created to discuss the "taboos, stigmas and myths surrounding women's health and sexuality," Hyland explained. The host's segment touches on sex, female pleasure, breasts, hormones, pregnancies, orgasms and vaginas, she said.
Haddish admitted on air that she doesn't think penis size matters "at all." In fact, she once had a bad experience from one particularly oversized package.
"I remember I had this one penis that was so big, I threw up afterwards because my uterus, something was wrong," the comedian said. "I go to the doctor. She's like, ‘Your uterus is tilted. It's knocked out of place.'"
Haddish had to do exercises to get it, uh, back on track.
So what does she like in bed? "The man has to hair above his penis," the 40-year-old said. "That's the French tickler. So when he inside … then it's like bam!"
You hear that, Common?! Haddish confessed in August that she's been "way happier" since dating the rapper. Though we have no trouble imaging why, Haddish laid it out, saying, "I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me. ... I love him."
The Girls Trip star revealed on Ellen that she thinks it is possible to masterbate too much "if you use the wrong power tools too much." However, both Hyland and Haddish were in agreement that using vibrators during sex with a partner is what dreams are made of.
"That makes that WAP," Haddish joked, referencing Cardi B's hit song. Hyland described the combo as "Pure perfection—that is what rocks my socks off."
Yet, they both seemed to admit to faking orgasms in the past. "I think every woman has," said Hyland, 29, who is engaged to Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams. (The Modern Family actress was supposed to tie the knot in August, but she postponed the wedding due to the virus, telling him this summer, "I love you to Pluto & back.")
Haddish also made jokes about the word "vagina" and shared a new metaphor for the appearance of female body parts that went beyond descriptions of grapefruits and flowers. "'Vagina' sounds like a state," she mused. "Doesn't the vagina kind of look like a snail?"
As for breasts, they are "kind of like cucumbers," according to the Night School star. "Cucumbers can be erotic. I've been watching food porn."
With that being said, watch the candid Ellen segment above, if you dare.