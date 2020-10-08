The Masked Singer Unmasks the Giraffe

The unmaskings continue on The Masked Singer.
While our fave Snow Owls continue to avoid capture, the Giraffe was the unlucky singer forced to take off his mask this week. He revealed that he was actually Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. The panel managed to guess pretty much any and all people vaguely related to the actual Giraffe, including his 90210 costar Jason Priestly and last name-sharer Seth Green as well as Shia LaBeouf, who co-starred with Green's ex-wife Megan Fox in Transformers.
Robin Thicke was just sure it was Travis Barker of Blink-182, but no one quite managed to get to BAG himself, which is impressive even as he's eliminated.
Just three singers remain in Group A now: Popcorn, Sun and those elusive Snow Owls.
Sun really impressed the panel with her performance of Kesha's "Praying." They even told her she might be the best female vocal the show has ever had, but it also feels like they say that in every episode. Popcorn gave off some very big '80s vibes, complete with a hair crimper and a Rubix cube.
The Owls continue to do their best to keep us all confused about their relationship. Are they brother and sister? A couple? Coworkers? It's unclear, which is absolutely on purpose. She supported him after a bad breakup and he encouraged her to take a big leap of faith, but that could literally mean anything.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a few weeks to see the Snow Owls again. Next week, Group B returns for their playoffs, and then we'll get two weeks of Group C before Group A returns. That's plenty of time to for us to compile as many duo guesses as we possibly can and still probably be wrong.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.