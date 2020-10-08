The Masked Singer Unmasks the Giraffe

The unmaskings continue on The Masked Singer.

While our fave Snow Owls continue to avoid capture, the Giraffe was the unlucky singer forced to take off his mask this week. He revealed that he was actually Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green. The panel managed to guess pretty much any and all people vaguely related to the actual Giraffe, including his 90210 costar Jason Priestly and last name-sharer Seth Green as well as Shia LaBeouf, who co-starred with Green's ex-wife Megan Fox in Transformers.

Robin Thicke was just sure it was Travis Barker of Blink-182, but no one quite managed to get to BAG himself, which is impressive even as he's eliminated.

Just three singers remain in Group A now: Popcorn, Sun and those elusive Snow Owls.

Sun really impressed the panel with her performance of Kesha's "Praying." They even told her she might be the best female vocal the show has ever had, but it also feels like they say that in every episode. Popcorn gave off some very big '80s vibes, complete with a hair crimper and a Rubix cube.