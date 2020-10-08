Chrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Move Over Roller Blades: Ice Skates Are 2020's Must-Have Holiday Gift

Shop ice skates for men, women and children before they all sell out!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 08, 2020 11:00 AMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With everyone spending more time at home and having more free time on their hands in 2020, roller blading has really made a come-back. In fact, roller blades were seemingly completely sold out earlier this year! But it's a little chilly for roller blading in the winter, and that's why we're calling it now: Ice skating is going to be the activity of choice this holiday season. With this graceful exercise comes a need for ice skates, which you can find at some of our favorite stores like Kohl's and Urban Outfitters.

Below, shop ice skates for men, women and kids to gift this holiday season before they all sell out!

American Athletic Shoe Women's Soft Boot Cheetah Figure Skate

These women's figure skates come in a unique cheetah print. They have foam padding inside to keep you comfortable. 

$80
$60
Dick's

Jackson Ultima Men's Artiste Figure Ice Skates

These men's leather figure skates have covered hooks to eliminated irritation.

 

$190
Kohl's

Lake Placid Cascade Figure Skate

These classic women's figure skates have a warm lining and enhanced ankle support.

$65
Urban Outfitters

Lake Placid Summit Boy's Adjustable Ice Skate

These kids' ice skates are awesome because their size is adjustable, so you won't have to buy a new pair each time his feet grow. They expand up to four shoe sizes.

$64
Walmart

Jackson Ultima Youth Vista Ice Skates

These youth ice skates come in three colorways and are lightweight. 

$85
Dick's

American Athletic Shoe Women's Pom Pom Figure Skates

How fun are the pom poms on these women's figure skates? They have a sneaker-like outsole and ankle support. The pom poms are removable.

$65
Dick's

Jackson Ultima Women's Artiste Figure Ice Skates

These leather women's figure skates have covered hooks and a lightweight design.

$180
Kohl's

American Athletic Girls' Tricot-Lined Ice Skates

This entry-level figure skate for girls is perfect for indoor or outdoor use.

$38
Walmart

Kids' Softec Comfort Figure Skates

These kids' figure skates have a warm fleece lining and a slipper-like fit. 

$90
L.L.Bean

Women's Jackson Ultima 180 Soft Skate Recreational Ice Skates

These women's skates come in four colors and have a comfy foam padding inside. They're perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

$80
Kohl's

Up next, 20+ holiday 2020 beauty gift sets you'll want to give and receive. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

