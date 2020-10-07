Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long Reveals What the Future May Hold for Her and Ex Joe Amabile

Bachelor Nation's Kendall Long is ready for the next chapter in life... quite literally!

With the upcoming launch of her new book, Just Curious: A Notebook of Questions, the former Bachelor in Paradise star can officially add "author" to her resumé.

Speaking to E! News, Kendall exclusively shared details about her latest project, which she reveals was something she created "over quarantine."

"It kind of started because I brought it on The Bachelor... to talk to the girls and have some fun conversations," she explains of her time during Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of the ABC dating competition series.

"I took one on the dates with Arie and it kind of blew up," she adds, "and from there I was always saying I really want to publish this. So quarantine was the perfect time to really push through with that."

Along with her book, Kendall also opened up about how she's feeling following her split from Joe Amabile, the advice she'd give Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams and so much more.