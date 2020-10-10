Check Out Emma Roberts' Chic Pregnancy Style

We're screaming over this queen's maternity style.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy, the stars confirmed in late August on Instagram. And since debuting her baby bump, the American Horror Story actress has been giving us major fashion moments, whether she's posting an #OOTD look or stepping out to run errands.

Already known for her effortless street style, the 29-year-old has developed her own signature look during her pregnancy, relying on specific silhouettes, cute prints and trendy accessories for a casual-yet-chic effect. And there's definitely one item of clothing Roberts has been turning to, whether she's promoting one of her projects or just grabbing a coffee.

But she also hasn't been afraid to take risks, whether she's rocking double-denim, a bold color or six-inch platforms that would definitely make her Scream Queens alter-ego Chanel Oberlin proud. Plus, Roberts has also shown off her poolside attire.