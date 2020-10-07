Tyra Banks Just Confirmed a Coyote Ugly Reboot Is in the Works

Twenty years after the original, fans might be getting a Coyote Ugly sequel.
Tyra Banks, who starred as Zoe in the New York-set film from 2000, revealed that she's been in talks for a Coyote Ugly 2 film or a full-on TV series reboot.
Banks shared the news on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Oct. 7, saying, "I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back."
The Dancing With the Stars host and executive producer explained that she's planning to chat with actress Maria Bello, who portrayed Lil, about the details.
"We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them," Banks said. "Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series."
The 46-year-old reflected on how she landed the job to begin with, by recalling how she aced her audition.
"For my audition for Coyote Ugly, they asked me what song I wanted to play," she said. "I was like, ‘OK, I'll take Prince's 'Kiss.'' ... They push play. I'm in this huge hotel room, all these casting people lined up looking at me. And I'm dancing. I'm head whipping."
Banks continued, "The whole song I ended up dancing. Then after I'm out of breath, and then they all just started laughing. They're like, ‘We are so sorry, but we were enjoying that so much, we kept the music going.'"
The original movie centered on Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), who moved to New York to pursue singing and started working at the bar, Coyote Ugly, to make some money. The real Coyote Ugly Saloon was founded in NYC in 1993 by Liliana "Lil" Lovell.
Coyote Ugly has made $113 million at the box office.
Considering it's been 20 years since the cult favorite was released, Clarkson asked Banks if she's still got the dance skills for the role.
"I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance," Banks responded. "I'm kind of tempted to ask [Derek Hough] to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it."
The ModelLand mogul then made a direct request to her DWTS pal: "I'm asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?"
So, it sounds like a DWTS and Coyote Ugly crossover may be on the horizon? We'll have to see if cast mates Adam Garcia, Izabella Miko, John Goodman, Bridget Moynahan and Melanie Lynskey are also on board with the reboot.
Watch Banks' new interview above.