Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Her Son Hart Has Been Diagnosed With Cerebral Palsy

Meghan King Edmonds has announced her 2-year-old son Hart Edmonds has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
In an Oct. 6 blog post, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in detail about the journey she's gone through with the child's health since he was born.
"All the doctors and therapists told me I was just being an overly cautious mother. I thought I was losing my mind, but I insisted upon an MRI," she wrote. "That MRI confirmed a diagnosis of Periventricular Leukomalacia or PVL which is brain death caused by lack of oxygen. This is often a precursor diagnosis to Cerebral Palsy."
Hart is one of the three children the former RHOC cast member has with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.
Meghan also added that she spoke to doctors in Chile, Panama and Egypt, spending "6 weeks in Los Angeles with Hart doing intensive therapy," and another "4 weeks in New Orleans going into an oxygen chamber with him every day."
"I wanted to tell you all of this before I tell you this: yesterday Hart was diagnosed with Hypotonic Cerebral Palsy," the mother of three revealed. "I was expecting this diagnosis. Even though he's the same kid I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn't. It didn't hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved."
Meghan also wrote about how important it was for her to push for Hart's additional treatment.
She added, "If I hadn't advocated for Hart he would've lost 16 months of therapy until he got his CP diagnosis." The "therapy mom" also wrote that "Hart is doing great" and purposely wanted to explain his journey to show readers "how far he's come."
The reality star informed her fans in a July 2019 blog post that Hart had "irreversible brain damage" at 13 months old.
"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," she wrote. "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black."
According to a representative for Jim, "Jim is unaware of any such diagnosis and, if it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first."