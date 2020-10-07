Mike Johnson Talks Flak Over Dating Hannah Brown, Demi Lovato and More

It's all about love for Mike Johnson.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7's all-new episode of Just the Sip, The Bachelorette star opened up to E!'s Justin Sylvester about love, sex and his new self-love book, Making the Love You Want. As E! readers may recall, Mike competed for Hannah Brown's heart during season 15 of The Bachelorette.
While Mike didn't win his season of the dating competition, he did quickly become a fan favorite. However, Mike recalled getting flak for publicly dating a white woman.
"My mama will tell you, I love my Black women, my sister will tell you I do because that's who I date, right?" Mike shared. "So many Black women coming for me in my DM…One just said I got a small dick because I don't shy against white girls."
Continuing this topic, Mike declared that he "can date whoever the hell" he wants to.
"I'm not that Black dude that says, 'I don't date Black women,'" he continued. "I'm a Black dude who says, 'I love my Black women, I also love women.' So, therefore, if I find somebody I'm attracted to, don't come at me."
Reflecting on his time on The Bachelorette, Mike noted that his white co-stars didn't "have to deal with their own race saying just negative crap."
He remarked, "As long as she ain't saying no craziness—'cause if that's the case I understand—but if she is understanding our plight then I should be able to talk whoever I want to talk to."
Mike went on to call the claim that he doesn't like Black women "absurd."
In May 2020, Hannah found herself in scandal after she said the N-word during an Instagram Live while reciting DaBaby's "Rockstar" lyrics. She went on to apologize multiple times for her actions.
"I owe you all a major apology," she expressed. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Mike also famously had a short-lived romance with Demi Lovato, who recently called off her engagement to Max Ehrich. Thus, during a separate conversation on today's Daily Pop, Justin asked if Mike would ever "rekindle that flame."
"I'm sure she is happy doing what she is doing in her life. I'm focused on my book right now," Mike noted on Daily Pop. "I'm not thinking about that at all. Wish her nothing but the best."
While Mike admitted that he "would have loved to have been the first Black Bachelor," he said he's "extremely happy" right now. Furthermore, he is rooting for Matt James, who is the first Black Bachelor, as he "represents all of us right now."
Outside of Bachelor nation, Mike has been busy promoting his new self-love book, Making the Love You Want. Per the reality TV personality, his book reminds readers that they "can stand up in [their] power."
"Within my book, no matter what you're going through in life…there's always gonna be ways that you can stand up in your power," Mike relayed on Just the Sip. "That's what I want to feed people, that confidence that you and I both exude, everyone should have that confidence."
Making the Love You Want is out now.
For all of this and more, including the sex advice Mike received from a urologist, listen to the whole Just the Sip interview above.