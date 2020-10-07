Addison Rae Shares Her American Eagle Must-Haves for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you ready to dance into fall? So is TikTok star Addison Rae, and she's got some picks from American Eagle to help you step into the season in style!
Rae's personal style is always on display in her high-energy social media presence, but she recently partnered with American Eagle to debut their Back to School campaign. And much like the rest of us, she's been evolving her style through these challenging times. "All I was wearing for a while were sweatpants and tie dye," Rae admits. "Now, I'm feeling creative and wanting to get dressed up if I'm going out for dinner with friends or having a work meeting on Zoom."
So what are her fall must-have fashions? Two words: Mom Jeans. "All of the Mom Jean's AE is doing this fall are so cute—they are so versatile and can be worn in many different ways," says Rae, adding that this season's driving fashion trend will be focused on evolving our casual style.
"I think creative ways to do casual at home without it being sweatpants will be the focus," she notes. "That's why I'm so excited by all the different Mom Jeans available at AE."
Ready to stock up on some Mom Jeans? Shop Rae's picks below!
AE Comfort Stretch Waistband Mom Jean
Stretchy at the waist but rigid everywhere else, these slim-fitting jeans are perfectly distressed for that worn-in look. Fair warning: the color may transfer before you wash them, and you'll want to wash them by themselves in cold water before they go into regular rotation. Also of note? They're made in a factory that meets AE's standards for water recycling and reduction.
AE Highest Waist Mom Jean
There's no room for error with this pair of jeans, made of 100% cotton with zero stretch, so size accordingly. They feature a light wash with a slightly marbled look, with distressed details so they look like you've been wearing them for eons. And these jeans are also part of AE's Real Good initiative, made in a factory that meets their standards for water recycling and reduction.
AE Stretch Mom Jean
Going for a more classic mom jean look, these offer a mid-weight feel with just the right amount of stretch to move with you, but without sacrificing their vintage style. The color on these might transfer, so make sure you do a cold wash before you wear 'em. And yep, you guessed it: they're also made in a factory that meets AE's standards for water recycling and reduction.
