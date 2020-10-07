Netflix Faces Criminal Charge Over Controversial Cuties Film

Netflix has been indicted by Texas' Tyler County grand jury over the film Cuties.

According to the court documents obtained by E! News, the streaming service is facing a charge of "promotion of lewd visual material depicting child."

The documents state Netflix is being accused of promoting "visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex and has no serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value."

Netflix responded to the allegations in a statement to E! News. "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children," a company spokesperson said. "This charge is without merit and we stand by the film."