Counting On’s Jill Duggar Reveals Why She's "Distancing" Herself From the Duggars

Jill Duggar Dillard is answering the hot button questions.

During a question and answer video uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 7, the reality TV star and her husband Derick Dillard opened up about why they ultimately left the hit TLC series Counting On three years ago.

"We found out we didn't have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just so like to pursue our own goals and everything. That's when we made that decision, she explained. "It was just a good decision for us."

Jill said it was a "difficult" decision, but one that needed to be made for the betterment of their family.

Derrick added, "We were kind of put between a rock and a hard place where we had to choose between our family goals over filming and it really felt like it it was in the best interest as a family to pursue our family goals."

The couple also elaborated the current state of their relationship with the rest of the Duggar family, which seems to be "distanced."