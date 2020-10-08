Kris Jenner Breaks Down Watching Kourtney & Kim Kardashian's Physical Fight For First Time

Moving forward together as a family.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's physical altercation—which was sparked by a disagreement about the latter's work ethic—at the beginning of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was difficult for fans to watch, but even more so for the sisters' mom, Kris Jenner.

Though the fight may seem like old news, tomorrow's brand new episode of the E! series ends up revisiting what happened.

As Kris explains in the above sneak peek clip, she's just watched the scene for the first time, prompting her to call Kourtney.

"I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today," Kris explains while sitting beside Khloe Kardashian. "I just feel really bad."

Kris begins to cry, but continues, "And I just wanted to tell you...if you need somebody to talk to, then we should sit down because I just feel really bad."