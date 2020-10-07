Whoopi Goldberg Confirms A Sister Act 3 Movie Is In The Works

Cue the choir robes.

Whoopi Goldberg virtually chatted with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Oct. 6 and said a Sister Act 3 movie is definitely in the works.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it," the Ghost star revealed. "So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Both ‘90s films are classic Whoopi hilarity. In Sister Act, the star played a lounge singer who was sent to a convent after being placed in a witness protection program. Of course the nuns loved her boisterous personality (and singing lessons) so much that they brought her back in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to teach a group of inner-city Catholic school teenagers how to sing in a choir.

The View host told James, "It's fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"