From Mandy Moore to Nicki Minaj: A Breakdown of Hollywood's Quarantine Baby Boom

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a lot more diapers are needed in Hollywood as some of the industry's biggest stars have babies on the way.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been booming—baby booming, that is. 

Whether it's sheer timing or the fact that we've all been hunkering down in recent months to combat the spread of the virus, some of the industry's stars have emerged back into the spotlight with some personal news: Their family is growing. 

Whether they've announced their pregnancy or their birth during the ongoing quarantine, celebrities have been giving fans whiplash as of late with all the baby announcements. 

From first-time parents, like Gigi Hadid and Bindi Irwin, to baby pros, like new mom of five Hilaria Baldwin and dad to six Jude Law, famous names from every corner have either expanded their families or are gearing up to in the midst of this pandemic. 

While it's no easy feat given the restrictions we're living under and the potential health risks we all face, babies can also bring some much-needed joy during these difficult times. 

2020 Celebrity Babies

For the rich and famous, it's also the perfect way to evade the spotlight and enjoy a pregnancy in perfect privacy. And, of course, it's quite a story to tell the youngsters later on. During a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Law listed off all he's done with his garden amid the pandemic before casually mentioning, "Oh, and on top of that, I had a baby."

Of course, the news doesn't stay hidden for long. Here's a recap on all the famous names who have welcomed a little one or are about to. While they're getting the bottles set up, all you have to do is keep scrolling.

Mega Agency
Mindy Kaling

Forget The Mindy Project: Mindy Kaling has her hands full with the baby project. On October 8, she announced she had quietly welcomed her second child, a boy named Spencer, in September. "Mindy is so thrilled," a source told E! News. "Keeping it private was easier this time because of quarantine. All of her work was done through Zoom."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Kevin Hart & Eniko Hart

The comedian became a dad times four in September when he and wife Eniko Hart welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart. 

Jd Images/Shutterstock
Jude Law & Phillipa Coan

No stranger to fatherhood, Jude Law became a dad for the sixth time recently when he and his wife Phillipa Coan welcomed their first child together. 

Valerie Durant / A.M.P.A.S.
Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix

While this couple tends to keep their romance private, the news of their baby boy's arrival was confirmed in September, along with his touching name: River, seemingly after the actor's late brother. 

Instagram
Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell

On the heels of her March weddingSteve Irwin's firstborn announced in August that she is expecting her first child

Instagram
Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund

In June, news broke that Emma Roberts is currently expecting her first child. A few months later, in October, she celebrated her little one on the way with a co-ed baby shower

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Rachel McAdams

Known to be very private about her personal life, Rachel McAdams' pregnancy was revealed when she was spotted out with a baby bump in August. 

Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

The world-famous singer welcomed a new person to serenade in August when she gave birth to her and Orlando Bloom's baby girlDaisy Dove Bloom

Instagram
Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

The newlywed became a new mom in late September and, just like that, had a moment to cherish 4 life.  

Instagram
Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

The Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé Beau Clark have a baby girl on the way

Instagram
Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

In September, the Vanderpump Rules reality stars revealed an update to the plot of their personal lives: They're expecting! Not long after, the couple revealed they have a baby boy on the way. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
Lala Kent & Randall Emmett

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom continues with Lala Kent, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett

Greg Endries/Bravo
Meghan McCain & Ben Domenech

The View co-host had some breaking news of her own when she announced in March that she was pregnant, eight months after sharing that she had suffered a miscarriage. In September, she and husband Ben Domenech became first-time parents to a baby girl named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

Instagram
Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

The Glee alum had a reason to add lullabies to her repertoire when she became a first-time mom in August to a baby boy she and husband Zandy Reich named Ever

Instagram
Desi Perkins & Steven Perkins

After chronicling her fertility struggles in a YouTube series, the beauty influencer announced in May that she and husband Steven Perkins are expecting. They later confirmed they have a baby boy on the way. 

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French

It's the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale as the High School Musical alum confirmed in September that she is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Pillow talk turned to baby talk for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik when they became first-time parents with the birth of their baby girl in September. 

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank

Come early 2021, Princess Eugenie is expecting a bundle of joy because, as she shared in September, she is pregnant with her and husband Jack Brooksbank's first child.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is gearing up for likely her most memorable role—mom!—after revealing in September that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith have a baby boy on the way

Instagram
HIlaria & Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin officially became a party of seven in September when she gave birth to their fifth child together: a baby boy named Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin.

Shutterstock
Chiara Ferragni & Fedez

The Italian fashion influencer will be dressing a growing baby bump in the coming months as she and rapper Fedez are expecting their second child together

BACKGRID
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

While the new parents kept the Game of Thrones star's pregnancy mostly out of the spotlight, Sophie Turner shared some never-before-seen photos of herself with a baby bump in September, months after she gave birth to a baby girl

