Ed Sheeran's Manager Finally Addresses That Alleged Sword Incident With Princess Beatrice

Ed Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp is finally weighing in on those royal rumors.
The singer's representative appeared on the Oct. 2 episode of the Straight Up podcast and addressed the speculation of how Sheeran got a certain scar.
Back in 2016, The Sun, citing a source, reported that Princess Beatrice accidentally cut Sheeran's face with a sword while she was jokingly pretending to knight James Blunt at a party.
The Grammy winner remained tight-lipped about the alleged incident. So, the podcast's hosts, Eleanor Hall and Kathleen Johnston, wanted to learn more about it during Camp's interview.
"Were you there when Princess Beatrice sliced off a bit of his cheek?" one of them asked.
Camp claimed he was not present when Sheeran got his scar but said he received a phone call.
"[I've] forgotten about that," he later added. "No, and we've not seen or heard hide nor hair from her since."
Camp then explained he "got quite protective about that" and that "we've never publicly commented on it."
"But certain people are like, 'Oh, you should lie and say it wasn't her and someone else,'" he said. "I'm like, 'Well, we're not telling anyone anything, but I'm not lying…I'm not lying because someone's a f--king idiot and they've been waving a sword around when you're all drunk."
He even joked the scar "kind of suits" Sheeran now.
Blunt also addressed the rumors during a 2017 interview with the ShortList.
"Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself," the 46-year-old singer said at the time. "We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing."
When asked "how much of it was made up," Blunt replied, "All of it. Apart from the actual scar. It's bizarre that people fell for it. I blame him. He must be desperate–he's trying to sell records."
The "You're Beautiful" artist was also asked if he was even there. "Yeah, but I didn't do it!" he added. "He cut himself and I just patched him up. It's made him look prettier."
In addition, Sheeran, who has never publicly named Beatrice, was asked about the scar during a 2017 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. However, he said he couldn't talk about it.
"It was James Blunt trying to get his pop career back," he quipped.
He also said he didn't know how the whole story ended up in the papers.
"I have no idea how that story came out," he claimed. "I have no idea, 'cause, like, it was so tight. And for like two weeks afterwards, I had this huge gash on my face and people would be like, 'Oh, what happened?' And you'd be like, 'Oh, I fell.' And then suddenly, it came out, the alleged [story]."
E! News has reached out to the Palace for comment but has yet to hear back. The Palace has also declined other outlets' requests for comment.