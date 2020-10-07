These Schitt's Creek Goodies Are Simply The Best

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you positively bedeviled with meetings, et cetera? Then take a break and shop some of these fab Schitt's Creek finds!

In honor of the show's sixth season hitting Netflix, not to mention its launch on Comedy Central, we went on the hunt for goodies to help us embrace our love of Schitt's Creek. RedBubble is a treasure trove of all things Schitt's, from phone cases to t-shirts to throw blankets, while AlwaysFits has some great stationary and cards to add to the mix. Whether you're like Moira and won't wear anything with an adhesive backing, or you love to channel your inner David and consider annual trips to Coachella your way of being one with nature, you're sure to find something to express your adoration of all things Rose family.

You can shop more of RedBubble's Schitt's Creek merch here, and AlwaysFits here, but we've shared some must-haves below. We love this journey for you!