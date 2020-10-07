These Schitt's Creek Goodies Are Simply The Best

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you positively bedeviled with meetings, et cetera? Then take a break and shop some of these fab Schitt's Creek finds!
In honor of the show's sixth season hitting Netflix, not to mention its launch on Comedy Central, we went on the hunt for goodies to help us embrace our love of Schitt's Creek. RedBubble is a treasure trove of all things Schitt's, from phone cases to t-shirts to throw blankets, while AlwaysFits has some great stationary and cards to add to the mix. Whether you're like Moira and won't wear anything with an adhesive backing, or you love to channel your inner David and consider annual trips to Coachella your way of being one with nature, you're sure to find something to express your adoration of all things Rose family.
You can shop more of RedBubble's Schitt's Creek merch here, and AlwaysFits here, but we've shared some must-haves below. We love this journey for you!
Dark Rose Apothecary Tote Bag
Durable, super strong and easy to carry, this 100% spun poplin bag is perfect for carrying your artisan goat cheeses and small-batch lotions and such. The Rose Apothecary logo shows on both sides, so they'll see you coming and going... and it's easily machine washable on the gentle cycle in case you spill your wine and start to smell flammable.
You're Simply the Best Card
When you don't have the guts to go full-on karaoke to tell your beloved how you feel, why not say it with a card? While David shares the crux of your message on the outside, the inside is blank you you can offer up other bon mots, like your lack of shame over mall pretzels. It also includes a matching envelope, 'cause David is all about the details... even if this card isn't black and white.
Ew, David Schitt's Creek Sticker
No list of Schitt's Creek shoppables is complete without something that says "Ew, David!" It's the law. But instead of settling for one thing that says Alexis' iconic line, why not make all things say it? Just buy this sticker (or many stickers) and plop it on your laptop, your favorite journal, a water bottle, or wherever. They're removable, made of kiss-cut vinyl and super durable.
Not to Connect With People Zipper Pouch
For the days when you need a stiff drink to get through this (whatever "this" is), you need a good pouch to hold your essentials, whether you're rocking it solo or tossing it inside a bigger bag. This one is polyester canvas with a metal zipper, and one of David's best lines printed on both sides. It's awesome for carrying coins, cards, your phone, pencils, or, you know, five of your most favorite rings.
I've Had Enough Waking Hours for One Day Ceramic Coffee Mug
Maybe your wigs aren't behaving. Or you've had one too many glasses of fruit wine. Or one of the crows tried to mate with you while shooting your latest film. Whatever the reason for locking yourself in your trailer, make sure you self-medicate with some coffee in this mug. It serves two purposes: holding your favorite beverage, and telling everyone that you've officially Had It.
Rose Apothecary Essential T-Shirt
Sure, you could wear any t-shirt... or you could go completely off the deep-end and wind up in a mohawked Helmut Lang hoodie in a field somewhere. But we think it's better to don this comfy cotton/poly tee that pays homage to the entire Rose family. True, it may not rule the runway in Paris. But we bet it will impress Roland. Fair warning that it's a slim fit, so size up if you like more room.
