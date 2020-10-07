A Win-Win! With Bookshop You Can Support Local Bookstores While Still Shopping Online

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you want the convenience of ordering books online but none of the guilt for not supporting your local book shop, we have the perfect solution: Bookshop.com. You can find your local bookstore on their map, and order reads directly from them online. Otherwise, the sales from your order contribute to an earnings pool that's evenly distributed among indie bookstores nationwide. How perfect!
Bookshop.com has a wide selection of books, so odds are you'll find what you're looking for. And the best news of all is that they've raised more than $7 million for local bookshops already.
This B-Corp also has an affiliate program ideal for authors, book clubs, blogs and more which pays a 10% commission on every sale and gives a matching 10% to independent bookstores. All around, you'll be a making a feel-good purchase here!
Up next, here's every book to add to your October reading list. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!