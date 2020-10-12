Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

These OMG Red Carpet Looks Turned Heads at the Billboard Music Awards

Relive the eye-catching red carpet looks to hit the Billboard Music Awards over the years. From over-the-top dresses to edgy suits, these fashion moments were ones to remember.

Ready, set, glam!

Before eagerly awaiting to see what fancy pajama sets celebrities would slip into for a big awards night, there used to be a thing called red carpets.

And there is one star-studded show that is known for having head-turning fashion: the Billboard Music Awards.

Yes, the 2020 event will look slightly different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, that doesn't mean you can't ooh and aah over all of the fun, fabulous and fierce outfits that have hit the red carpet over the years.

Think Jennifer Lopez's blinding beaded gown by Charbel Zoe Couture at the 2015 ceremony. Wrapped in sparkly silver jewels, which rested on sheer material, J.Lo shined just as bright as the flashing camera lights.

Another jaw-dropping moment? Mary J. Blige's head-to-toe leather outfit in 1999. The added statement accessories like her chunky diamond-studded bracelets, larger-than-life hoops and white-hot sunglasses tied the lewk together. 

photos
OMG Looks at the Billboard Music Awards

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here.

From Whitney Houston's flaming red lace ensemble to the wildly fun prints Destiny's Child wore at the 2000 ceremony, relive all of the OMG fashion moments at the Billboard Music Awards in our gallery below.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Whitney Houston

The legendary singer lights up the room with her fiery red ensemble, which features intricate lace and blinding beading.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child brings fun and flirty fashion to the 2000 event with their coordinated 'fits. From the audacious flamingo pink color to the sparkly jewels, these are designs to remember.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo steals the show with her eye-catching Charbel Zoe Couture gown at the 2015 ceremony. The dazzling creation is chock-full of silver jewels that lay on unique geometric shapes.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears

The pop star knows how to werk a red carpet and this hot number is proof. Britney adds a splash of color with her wildly colorful ensemble, matching fedora hat and glimmering necklace.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Z LaLa

The 28-year-old singer turns heads at the 2016 star-studded show with her over-the-top design, which is worthy of its own award.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Céline Dion

Céline knows how to perfectly blend elegance with boldness. Case in point? The extreme cut-outs mixed with the large diamond trim and flowy material make for one striking design.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Mary J. Blige

The Billboard Music Award winner serves body and face in 1999. Take one look at her leather jumpsuit and it's no wonder she's a sight to see on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
Gwen Stefani

From the plunging neckline of the blazer to the interweaved prints and materials, Gwen no doubt drops jaws at the 2003 ceremony.

SGranitz/WireImage
Cher

The legendary singer proves why she reigns supreme on the red carpet. Her red wine-colored suede set, matching headpiece and waterfall fringe details make this ensemble one-of-a-kind.

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Diplo

Yeehaw vibes! Diplo skips the boring black tuxedo and opts for something more bold: a purple suit, complete with a cowboy hat, boots and western belt.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ciara

The "Level Up" singer shines bright at the 2018 ceremony with her sheer, yet sparkly dress by Julien Macdonald. The peek-a-boo cut-out and thigh-high slit give it some more oomph.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
TLC

Tie-dye prints? Oversized denim? Combat boots? Yes, please! The trio brings playful fashion to the star-studded ceremony with their electrifying outfits.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Madonna

No pants, no problem! Madonna leaves her big ballgown at home and instead stuns in an edgy get-up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cardi B

The "WAP" rapper channels Cher with her drool-worthy ensemble by Moschino. Covered in glimmering gemstones and diamonds, it's safe to say Cardi knows how work her magic on the red carpet.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Usher

Usher masters the art of monochromatic fashion with his 1998 get-up.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quavo

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but Quavo's ensemble certainly is! The rapper swaps out his basic suit for a vibrant and vivid floral button-down and grey pants.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beyoncé

Beyoncé is living proof that all that glitters is gold. The singer brings the glitz and glamour to the 2003 affair with her lavish beaded gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Christina Aguilera

Think pink! The pop star goes for a casual-chic ensemble with her iridescent pink skirt and graphic tee with fringe diamonds.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Rihanna

White-hot! The fashion and beauty mogul stuns on the red carpet with her plunging halter dress, bold red lip and metallic gold heels.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nayer

Nayer makes a grand entrance at the 2013 awards show with her risqué dress and plus one... her dog.

Chris Weeks/Liaison
Pink

The singer reminds everyone that it's all about the benjamins with her money-printed dress at the 2000 show. Her matching cash-pattered clutch and eccentric hair take her gown to another level.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Mariah Carey

The iconic singer knows how to turn a simple design into something striking. Her body-hugging hot pink dress is both regal and sexy.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Mandy Moore

A vision in white. The singer looks angelic with her flowy halter dress at the 2001 event. Plus, her frosty makeup and matching white heels add to her ethereal look.

David Becker/Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shows off her daring side with her black lace teddy bodysuit, tweed blazer and trousers. Her leather gloves and smoky eye give it more edge.

