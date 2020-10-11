10 Teenagers Who Wouldn't Let Quarantine Ruin Their Quinceañera

A birthday milestone is always worth celebrating.

After the coronavirus pandemic put an end to large gatherings, many special events like weddings, graduations and vacations were dramatically changed. But time and time again, people across the country found ways to celebrate major milestones with a whole lot of heart and creativity.

It certainly was the case for many who wanted to mark their Quinceañera amid COVID-19. While a huge party filled with hundreds of guests wasn't possible, families stepped up to create unforgettable experiences.

"We've had to come up with new ideas and ways to celebrate safely," celebrity event planner Michelle Yang shared with E! News. "Throughout these past few months, drive-by celebrations have been on the rise. But recently, we've been able to expand to in-person events that entail safety precautions. We've designed custom face masks, included fun and creative sanitizing stations. Caterers have implemented creative ways to display, present and distribute food in cautious manner. We've also been able to offer group COVID testing prior to events, which allow for all guests to feel safe."

Before National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end, E! News wanted to celebrate 10 teens who turned their Quinceañeras into a day they will cherish long after COVID-19 is over.