Terry Bradshaw Roasts Daughter Rachel's "Weasel" Ex-Boyfriend After Shocking News

An ex-boyfriend bombshell.

Terry Bradshaw was never a big fan of his daughter Rachel's ex Dustin, and he may or may not have cracked a joke or two at his expense while the pair was still together—but once he hears a piece of shocking news about Dustin on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry really lets loose!

As fans of the E! show surely recall, Dustin recently broke up with Rachel, even though the two were discussing things like moving in together and getting engaged.

Take it from Rachel herself, who's venting to her sisters Erin and Lacey in the above sneak peek clip: "The week before we went to D.C., we were looking at houses in Lantana. During Valentine's, he's like, 'Okay I want to see what kind of rings you like.'"

"Like, joke's on me," she adds before further reflecting on the break-up in a confessional. "I'm horrified. If I thought, for me, I would be married, have a couple kids at this point."