James Charles Reveals to Naomi Campbell Exactly How Much Work He’s Had Done

Beauty guru James Charles may not be totally natural, but he promised "I don't have too much" Botox.

Charles opened up to Naomi Campbell for a YouTube interview she posted on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and he revealed just how much work he's had done to his face.

"I have lip filler. I have Botox. I'm very open about it," the YouTube star shared. "I don't have too much of it, but for me, my dad has literally the worst forehead wrinkles you could literally imagine on anybody ever. So for me, my Botox was very much just preventative, because my dad and I have a very, very similar face."

Campbell shot back, "You're too young!"

Charles laughed it off. The 21-year-old said, "There's not a lot in there, I promise. I can definitely still move everything around, so we're very, very good."

Campbell added, "Us Geminis, we need our expressions."