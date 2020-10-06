The Cutest Photos of The Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s First Loves, Her Dogs

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will have you sweating and frantically pouring another extra large glass of wine this fall.
At least that's what the producers and longtime host Chris Harrison have us thinking. Just last week, Harrison told E! News that Clare Crawley's season is "explosive," calling her "emotional" and someone "determined to come in here and find the love of her life."
Of course, Bachelor Nation fanatics already know that Clare's expected to make an unprecedented and dramatic exit from the show only to be replaced by Tayshia Adams. In fact, sources confirmed to E! News in August that Clare will pack her bags after she hands out the first impression rose.
And while we don't know what, exactly, the circumstances of Clare's departure will be, there's one fact we do know for sure: she's undeniably in love with her dogs. In a new promo clip for the season 16 premiere, Clare gets reunited with one of her two dogs, Honey, while she meets her lineup of eligible men. Her other pup is named Elbie.
As we learned from her Instagram post, the two pups actually stayed with Clare while she quarantined and filmed her season. "These two babies never left my side through all of the days in isolation when I was alone prior to filming. They give me happiness, peace, and unconditional love," she wrote as her caption, noting that having their support was "the greatest gift ever."
Of course, it's no secret that she's an animal lover through and through. Back in May 2018, Clare shared a heartfelt tribute to Chela, the "toothless, deaf, and mostly blind" dog her family shared for 14 years following the death of her father.
"A month after my Dad passed away, my family and I were in the depths of heartbreak, and got this little furball to help ease the grief in some way," she wrote. "One thing I know for sure, she will be greeted with open arms up there by the person who led her into our lives in the first place."
While Chela's memory definitely remains close to Clare's heart, it's nice to see her receiving so much emotional support from her other cuddly best friends.
In honor of the two loves that Clare knew before any of her Bachelorette drama went down, we revisited her cutest pup-related moments on Instagram. Below, the best of Clare, Honey and Elbie.
Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.