Jason Priestley Reacts to Jessica Alba's Claim About 90210 Eye Contact Rule

When it comes to Jessica Alba's recent claim about a stipulation on the Beverly Hills, 90210 set, don't look at Jason Priestley.

During her recent appearance on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," the actress said that she "couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members" on set during her two-episode stint as a guest star on Beverly Hills, 90210 back in 1998.

"Which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the star noted. "It was like, ‘You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

Some of the series' biggest names have since commented on Alba's claim, including Priestley, who famously played Brandon Walsh on the show. The actor was simply puzzled. "'Don't look at the stars of the show' was never an edict that came down on our show. I don't know who told Jessica Alba not to look at us," the actor said on Oct. 6 during an interview on KiSS 92.5's The Roz & Mocha Show. "We never thought we were MC Hammer."