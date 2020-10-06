Dax Shepard Explains Why He's Honest About His Past Drug Use

According to Dax Shepard, honest is the best policy.

Throughout his career, the 45-year-old actor has been open and honest about his marriage to Kristen Bell, parenting two daughters and working in Hollywood. And in recent weeks, Dax has continued to keep it real in regards to his sobriety journey. In the Oct. 6 podcast episode of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Dax revealed why he's so honest about his experiences.

"There will be people who don't want to admit they smoke weed," he explained. "I'm just a little confused by it."

"If you're not going to be honest about stuff, there are just road blocks in interviewing," Dax continued. "I could advance this whole thing but I don't want to tell people I've done cocaine so now I can't advance it because of that. They all end up being little roadblocks along the way."

Dax's candid chat with host Michael Rosenbaum was taped before the Parenthood star revealed on his own podcast that he had relapsed by taking opioids. He would later thank fans for their support after sharing his struggles.