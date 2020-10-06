Tyler Perry to Receive the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Tyler Perry is your People's Champion!
The iconic actor, director and producer will be honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, E! announced today.
The world-renowned media mogul, entrepreneur and philanthropist will be recognized for his trailblazing work in entertainment, unwavering commitment to support multiple charitable organizations and his inspiring empathy and progress for humankind.
"In a year of unrest and uncertainty, Tyler Perry proved a natural leader," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said Tuesday, Oct. 6. "From his pioneering efforts in successfully, and safely, restarting production and creating jobs at Tyler Perry Studios, to personally supporting charities and families in need, he continuously inspires hope in people. We are honored to present him with the People's Champion of 2020 Award."
Perry has already received numerous awards for his impressive Hollywood career, including DGA Honors by the Directors Guild of America, Favorite Humanitarian award at the People's Choice Awards and, most recently, the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmys.
In addition to opening the largest privately owned motion picture studio in the U.S., Perry once again made history by becoming one of the first filmmakers to safely resume filmmaking amid the COVID-19 pandemic by creating "Camp Quarantine" on the Tyler Perry Studios lot in Atlanta, GA and was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020.
Outside of his box office success, which includes 22 feature films and over 1,275 episodes of television, Perry's ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts is unparalleled and comes from a personal place. He has been intimately involved and donated generously to civil rights and human rights causes. This year he personally covered travel expenses for George Floyd's family to attend his funerals and the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks and Secoriea Turner in Atlanta.
Perry also strongly supports charities serving the homeless, including Feeding America, Global Medical Relief Fund and Covenant House, among others. During the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, he supported his local community by purchasing groceries for the elderly, as well as grocery store gift cards for police to hand out to Atlanta communities in-need.
