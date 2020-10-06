Celeb-Loved Fall Fashion Trends We're Trying

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Autumn means updating our wardrobes, and your favorite Daily Pop hosts have taken a deep dive into 2020's fall fashion trends that celebs are rocking.
Below, more on the biker boots, loafers, plaid prints and geometric prints trends, plus which celebrities totally pull them off, from Hilary Duff to Bella Hadid. And be sure to shop the looks at a variety of price points too!
Biker Boots
Biker boots are a great addition to your wardrobe for fall, and Hilary Duff, Olivia Palermo and Kaley Cuoco have all been rocking theirs.
Faux Leather Boot with Cleated Sole
You're getting a great deal on these block heel biker booties in a faux leather. They lace up.
Bristol Biker Boots
These beautiful leather booties have a gold buckle and a grippy sole so you won't slip. Their side zipper allows you to put them on and take them off easily.
Loafers
Loafers: They're a classic. Nina Dobrev, Mischa Barton and Katie Holmes all rock them.
Nono Loafer in Dark Brown Smooth Calfskin
How special are these loafers with a hand ornament on the front? They're made of smooth calfskin.
Rosie
These gorgeous almond-toe, suede loafers are handcrafted in Italy. Pick from five different colors and prints.
Plaid
Plaid is a classic fall trend, and Bella Hadid, Ciara, Reese Witherspoon and Julia Garner all rock it.
Gingham Button Down Shirt
Look like Witherspoon in this button down shirt from her brand Draper James. It's made of 100% cotton.
Avec Les Filles Double Face Plaid Raglan-Sleeve Coat
You'll look beautiful in this classic plaid-print coat with an asymmetrical button front.
Geometric Prints
Olivia Culpo, Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Lopez make geometric prints look chic.
Geo Print Notch Neck Shirt Dress
Embrace the geometric print trend affordably with this shirt dress. It's great for the office.
Tie Neck Chain Print Skater Dress
How chic is the tie neck on this dress? It also has a cool geometric chain print.
