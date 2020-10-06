E!'s Carissa Culiner Is in Quarantine After Being Exposed to Coronavirus

Carissa Culiner has been exposed to coronavirus.
The Daily Pop co-host made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday, Oct. 5, explaining that while she's since tested negative for COVID-19, she'll still have to self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution. "Quarantining isn't too bad with this cutie," the mom of two wrote alongside a sweet photo. "Hey all! I just found out I was exposed to someone with COVID, so I am quarantining for the recommended 14 days, which is why you won't see me on @edailypop this week."
"The exposure happened 9 days ago so I have a few more days to go," she continued. "Even though I've had 3 negative tests and have felt fine, I, and everyone at E!, want to make sure everyone feels safe coming to work, so we're following all guidelines very seriously."
Carissa noted that she'll see fans back on Daily Pop "next week."
It's been just over five months since Carissa welcomed her second child with husband Shanon Culiner, a daughter named Zoey Grace Culiner.
"Delivery went extremely smoothly. I even got to do the Kourtney Kardashian thing and partly pull her out of me," Carissa told E! in April. "It was the most amazing experience! We're back home now, and mom and Zoey are doing great."
Carissa and Shannon are also parents to son Chase, who she said "is loving being a big brother so far. He thinks Zoey is just the cutest thing!"
In August, Carissa returned from maternity leave to join co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart on Daily Pop.
"I am here, I am so excited," Carissa said. "I have missed you guys."
Daily Pop returned to set, with a new studio, in September.