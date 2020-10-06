Watch Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and More Stars Team Up in Badass The 355 Trailer

Jessica Chastain and co. are here to kick some a--.

As the Oscar nominee acknowledged in an interview with Seth Meyers Monday, Oct. 6, it's not every day you get to see a movie packed with famous actresses. But, thanks to her upcoming female-led spy thriller, The 355, fans won't have to wait much longer for a much-needed dose of girl power.

Slated for release on January 15, the action film features Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Diane Kruger as international agents and experts who join forces against a mysterious woman tracking them (Fan Bingbing) as they fight together to save the world from a secret weapon.

As Chastain explained to Meyers, the movie's title references the code name for the first female spy during the American Revolution. "Women today in espionage," she said, "use that moniker as a badge of honor."

For the star, it sounds like a personal and professional honor to be able to team up with such esteemed co-stars. "I had seen so many movies with, you know, ensembles with male actors that were great films and great actors, but I was wondering, like, why don't we have movies with women?" she asked. "I had known that in real life, women are at the forefront of espionage."