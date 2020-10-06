The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal

Perez Hilton is dropping names.
The infamous celebrity blogger released his first memoir, TMI: My Life in Scandal, on Tuesday, Oct. 6. And while the book, coauthored with Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson, gives you the requisite insight into his upbringing and family life, he's also packed the pages with what he knows his audience wants: stories about stars. Whether he's expressing regret over the way he treated them over the years or revealing startling new information about the way they've treated him, he's squeezing out all the juice.
"I'm really nervous about this book. This is me. The real me," Perez said in a press release announcing the book. "And I have a lot to say. As always! From famous feuds and your favorite celebs, we talk about everyone and everything. My story is the American dream that my parents fled Cuba for. It's also an inspiring tale that predates all these influencers. I'm still here. And this book explains all the reasons why."
From his former friendship with Lady Gaga to a wild night with John Mayer and Jessica Simpson and so much more, here's everything you need to know from TMI: My Life in Scandal.
TMI: My Life in Scandal is available now.