Glow Canceled After Renewal By Netflix Due To COVID-19

Another TV show has fallen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix has canceled Glow after three seasons, despite having renewed the '80s wrestling drama for a fourth and final season back in 2019. According to a statement from the streaming site, COVID protocols made it too difficult to produce.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of Glow due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of Glow with us and the world."

Flahive and Mensch also spoke out about the cancellation.

"COVID has killed actual humans," they wrote in a statement. "It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow."