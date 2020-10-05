Chrissy TeigenRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Glow Canceled After Renewal By Netflix Due To COVID-19

Due to pandemic complications, Glow won't return for a fourth and final season on Netflix after all.

By Lauren Piester Oct 05, 2020 10:24 PM
TVCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
GLOWNetflix

Another TV show has fallen due to the coronavirus pandemic

Netflix has canceled Glow after three seasons, despite having renewed the '80s wrestling drama for a fourth and final season back in 2019. According to a statement from the streaming site, COVID protocols made it too difficult to produce. 

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of Glow due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly MenschJenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of Glow with us and the world."

Flahive and Mensch also spoke out about the cancellation. 

"COVID has killed actual humans," they wrote in a statement. "It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow." 

"We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone," they wrote. "There's a lot of s--tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job. Register to vote. And please vote." 

Production had begun on the fourth season in February but only one episode was completed before it had to shut down, and it had not yet resumed due to the complications of a large ensemble cast and the intimate nature of wrestling. 

If production had resumed, the show wouldn't have returned until 2022 at the earliest. Season three debuted in Aug. 2019. 

Glow is definitely not the first TV casualty of the global pandemic. Netflix has also canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters and already had to say goodbye to The Society and I Am Not Okay With This despite having previously renewed them. ABC canceled Stumptown after having already renewed it, and TruTV canceled I'm Sorry in the middle of production on season three. 

Keep up with the status of all TV shows by scrolling down! 

Netflix
Canceled: Glow (Netflix)

Despite having been renewed for a fourth and final season, Glow won't be returning after all. A Netflix spokesperson said that the streaming site decided not to do a fourth season "due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging." 

Netflix
Canceled: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Teenage Bounty Hunters was canceled after one season at Netflix—another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CW
Ending: Supergirl (The CW)

Supergirl will come to an end after season six, which will premiere midseason in 2021. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled its Dark Crystal adaptation after one season. 

ABC
Canceled: Stumptown (ABC)

Despite a renewal in May 2020, Stumptown has become a casualty of the pandemic and will not be returning to ABC for a season two. 

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

NBC
Renewed: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Jane Levy and her musical superpowers will return for a second season on NBC. 

Glow starred Alison BrieBetty GilpinSydelle NoelBritney YoungMarc MaronBritt BaronKate NashGayle RankinKia StevensJackie Tohn and Chris Lowell

