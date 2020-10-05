Remember the Titans’ Wood Harris and Ryan Hurst Reflect on the Film’s Relevancy 20 Years Later

Wood Harris and Ryan Hurst are remembering the Titans for their film's 20th anniversary.

The pair of actors, who played real-life football players Julius Campbell and Gerry Bertier in Remember the Titans, reunited to talk about the film's ever-relevant lessons two decades later.

In an interview with GQ magazine on Monday, Oct. 5, the actors spoke about how sports is affected by racism today. Specifically, they were asked about the Black Lives Matter movement and protests in pro sports, which have included players taking a knee during the National Anthem and wearing "I can't breathe" shirts.

Harris said, "Now, the business of sports is racist because we live in America, where the place is pretty much founded on racist principles."

He added, "If I'm a white guy, I can just watch Monday Night Football. I don't have to worry about a guy taking a knee for a cause of a culture that I'm not in. Those are the things that white people don't have to think about."