From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, See the 2020 PCAs' Fierce Female Music Star Nominees

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 06, 2020 1:00 PMTags
MusicAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020
Who runs the world? Girls!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is almost upon us, which is music to our ears! All of the nominees are ready to show us their best moves and fashion when the show airs on Nov. 15, but until then, you've got to vote to make sure the stars you love get the award they deserve.

This year, the female music nominees really proved that no one excels in the art of making people move and grove quite like women. Taylor Swift gave us Folklore, which is up for The Album of 2020. Swift is also nominated for The Female Music Star of 2020, and gained a nomination for Soundtrack Song of 2020 thanks to "Only the Young" from her documentary Miss Americana.

Then there's Megan Thee Stallion who is up for a whopping (or WAP-ing?) six awards for her hit songs "WAP" and "Savage." Yes, you should be very impressed. There is nothing these ladies can't do. Check out all the female music nominees below.

photos
See the full list below of female music stars nominated for a PCA. To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to tune into the live show on Nov. 15. 

Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!
Vevo/YouTube
Lady Gaga

The Female Music Star of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Album of 2020 for Chromatica

The Music Video of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Cardi B

The Female Artist of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "WAP"

The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP"

YouTube
Taylor Swift

The Female Music Star of 2020

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Only the Young" on Miss Americana

The Album of 2020 for Folklore

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible
Megan Thee Stallion

The Female Music Star of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "WAP"

The Song of 2020 for "Savage"

The Music Video of 2020 for "WAP"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "WAP"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Savage Remix"

YouTube
Ariana Grande

The Female Music Star of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Music Video of 2020 for "Rain On Me"

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Rain on Me"

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
Billie Eilish

The Female Music Star of 2020

Andrew White/Parkwood Entertainment
Beyonce

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Savage Remix"

YouTube
Dua Lipa

The Female Music Star of 2020

The Song of 2020 for "Break My Heart"

The Album of 2020 for Future Nostalgia

The Music Video of 2020 for "UN DIA"

BLACKPINK/youtube
Selena Gomez

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Rare" on Normal People

The Music Video of 2020 for "Ice Cream"

Christina Aguilera

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Loyal Brave True" in Mulan

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Becky G

The Latin Artist of 2020

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The Female Artist of 2020

RMV/Shutterstock
SZA

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "The Other Side" on Trolls World Tour

YouTube
Ava Max

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "On Me" on Scoob!

The New Artist of 2020

Javier Bragado/Redferns
Marina

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Above Love" on To All the Boys: P.S. I Love You

YouTube
Saweetie

The New Artist of 2020

YouTube
Doja Cat

The New Artist of 2020

The Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Boss Bitch" on Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Imogen Wilson
BENEE

The New Artist of 2020

Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Karol G

The Latin Artist of 2020

Photo by imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini

The Country Artist of 2020

YouTube
Miranda Lambert

The Country Artist of 2020

YouTube
Halsey

The Collaboration of 2020 for "Be Kind"

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday night, Nov. 15 at midnight, only on E!

