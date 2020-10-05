Why Sofia Richie Suddenly Unfollowed Scott Disick on Instagram

Sofia Richie doesn't want to keep up with one ex on Instagram.

Over the weekend, pop culture fans noticed that the supermodel is no longer following Scott Disick on the all-important social media platform. And while it may appear to be a totally logical step for a duo who recently called it quits, E! News is learning more details about what led to the decision.

"Sofia was disappointed when she saw Scott was out with Bella," a source shared with E! News. "He has said over and over he's not interested in dating and is focused on other things so it came as a surprise and she felt he has been dishonest."

In simpler turns, our source said Sofia "didn't like what she saw."

On Oct. 1, Scott was spotted grabbing dinner with model Bella Banos at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. And while there was no noticeable PDA, an eyewitness revealed that the duo left the celebrity hotspot together.